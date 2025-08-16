Crimestoppers: Who killed Daniel Williams?

Loved ones are still hoping for justice in the case of Daniel Williams, who was shot and killed seven years ago on Detroit's east side.

The 40-year-old father of three stepped out of the El Capri Lounge to take a phone call, heard someone yell his name and turned to see who it was. He was then shot several times in the head and chest.

His body was left lying in the street near the intersection of Mr. Elliot and East Grand Boulevard.

Daniel worked security often at El Capri but on the early morning of August 20, 2018 he was off work and just hanging out there with friends.

One of the youngest of ten children, Daniel's older brother Hassan says he was loved by many family members and friends. And on this two-year anniversary of his death, photographs were released that may shed more light on what happened. The photos show a hat left behind at the crime scene.

"We all have a past. He had a past. 'Cause you have a past doesn't define who you are to date and it doesn't justify someone taking your life," says his brother, Hassan Williams.

In a strange twist of irony, Williams is a volunteer for Crime Stoppers, something he started before Daniel was killed. He never thought he would be talking about finding his own brother's killer during a Crime Stoppers press conference.

"I'm not here to bash the killers or the killer of my brother. I'm not here to threaten you. I want to talk to you. I'm asking for a conversation with you, and the conversation I want to have with you is one in the hall of justice."

If you know anything about the murder of Daniel Williams, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.