Crimestoppers: Who killed Paige Stalker?

Jennifer Stalker says not a day goes by that she doesn't think about her daughter Paige.

Nearly 10 years ago, gunfire pierced the parked car 16-year-old Paige and four other teens were sitting in at the corner of Philip and Charlevoix in Detroit. Paige was the only one who did not survive.

Her mother always wondered, why and who could do such a thing?

It didn't make sense because, according to police sources, the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Earlier that day, last December 22, there was an argument between members of two rival gangs known for violent crimes and selling drugs in front of a gas station near the Grosse Pointe/Detroit border.

Two of the men left, but they eventually came back. This time they had long guns, but the guys they were looking for were gone.

The two men drove around the corner and spotted a Mercury Milan parked on Philip near Charlevoix. In the dark of night, it was similar to the car driven by the guys they were looking for.

The gunmen - looking to retaliate - got out and opened fire spraying more than 30 rounds in the parked car with the five teens inside.

Each day she hopes her family will someday get the closure they deserve.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, and you will remain anonymous. A $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



