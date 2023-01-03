Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery

Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield.

Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.

But a dropped cell phone and facial recognition from surveillance video led investigators to Allen. It also led FOX 2 back to the watch shop Tuesday - where Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren came with good news.

"We got your watch back and we just wanted to come in personally and let you know," Barren said "Because we knew the impact it has on your small business being victimized by these criminals." Barren said.

Tionte Allen

Investigators say Allen and another colleague, pawned it for $9,000 at Zeidman’s Jewelry and Loan. It is being held now as evidence. But eventually, Art Dial Watch owner Jose Tavares, will get it back.

"Right I feel I’m happy now, it’s like a relief," said Tavares.

The Rolex was the most expensive watch in the shop - a small business that supports Tavares' whole family.

Tionte Allen has been charged with retail fraud and sent back to Department of Correction because he was already on parole.

"He has an extensive criminal history, crimes ranging from breaking and entering, armed robbery, car theft," Barren said. "So it’s good to get this individual off the streets."



