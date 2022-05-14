Custom bikes for kids with disabilities gifted through Beaumont's Bike Day program

Each year around 100 children living with a disability are gifted a custom bike through Beaumont's Bike Day program.

RELATED: Community rallies for beloved father of 5 battling heart disease

Every bike is modified to fit each kid's specific needs. These bikes can be expensive and are not covered by insurance costing families up to $6,000.

Kids are fitted in May for their customized bikes which they will receive in July for free. Once bikes and helmets are adjusted to fit, they're good to take home.

Fundraising efforts are ongoing throughout the year with more kids applying for the program annually.

Donations can be made on Beaumont's website at beaumont.org.

Advertisement

The Center for Children's Rehabilitation teams up with the Beaumont Foundation and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to brighten these kids' lives every year.