Cutting out calories in your breakfast, lunch and dinner

If you're looking to shed a few pounds or more, it doesn't take a drastic diet change. Making a few small changes in your meals throughout the day can bring big results.

Beaumont Health registered dietitian Sylvia Veri joined us on The Nine with some suggestions for reducing calories throughout the day. You can get her suggestions below.

Breakfast: Eggs, toast, hash browns and bacon

Can take out bacon and could be replaced with a fruit cup. Or, can take out hash browns and replace it with tomato slices.



Lunch: Sandwich with a side of chips and a cookie

Cut out chips and replace with a side salad or cut out cookie and replace with unsweetened applesauce.



Lunch: Mexican burrito

Cut out tortilla and have the burrito in a bowl (this can save up to 320 calories!).

Dinner: Spaghetti with marinara sauce, salad and garlic bread

Cut out garlic bread and replace with steamed vegetables.



Beverage: Cut out regular pop and replace with a carbonated calorie-free water such as Bubly.