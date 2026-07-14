Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Cases cross 3,300 in Michigan, up from 2,600 since Monday

The Brief Michigan continues to be one of the hardest-hit states in the ongoing Cyclosporiasis outbreak. Health officials said Friday that cases topped 3,300 in the state on July 14. Cases are up from 2,600 cases reported on July 13.



Cases of Cyclosporiasis have grown exponentially in the span of a day in Michigan and the United States.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis cases, the foodborne parasite known to cause "explosive diarrhea," are spreading across the U.S. Michigan is one of the states with the highest number of cases.

Health officials are still working to determine the source of the outbreak.

RELATED: Cyclosporiasis outbreak: How to wash produce

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday, July 14:

3,309 cases in Michigan

44 reported cases hospitalized

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the 3,309 cases are up from 2,640 cases reported on July 13 and 1,562 from July 10.

Dig deeper:

As of July 14, 2026, the MDHHS says its preliminary investigation into the growing health crisis is citing lettuce or salad greens as the potential source.

They did not name other food items that could be ruled out and have not identified a grower or supplier as the source of the infections.

They’ve detailed foods that have been previously linked to the illness:

Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

RELATED: Cyclosporiasis map: 29 states now investigating diarrheal illness

Avoiding the parasite

MDHHS released several recommendations to reduce the possibility of being exposed to the illness.

Lettuce and Salad Greens

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.

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