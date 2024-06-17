Dad's tip helps son win $7.19M Michigan Lottery prize

A Wayne County man who won $7.19 million from the Michigan Lottery said a tip from his dad helped him secure the big prize.

"I have been playing Lotto 47 for a long time, and would always switch up my numbers," the winner said. "One day, my dad told me I should pick a set of numbers and stick with them, so that’s what I did. I purchased an online subscription and have been playing the same set of numbers for a few years."

That method worked, and he won by matching the Lotto 47 numbers in the May 22 drawing.

"I saw an email from the Lottery saying I’d won a prize, so I logged into my Lottery account, and that’s when I saw $7.19 million pending. I was in total shock and instantly thought how my dad had been right!" he said.

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.9 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to invest and put some money into his children’s college funds.

"Winning feels surreal. It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m a millionaire!" he said.