Dance Theatre of Harlem visits Motown Museum, preps to perform to music of Stevie Wonder at Opera House

Members of the iconic Dance Theatre of Harlem is in Detroit visiting the iconic Motown Museum ahead of their performance called "Higher Ground."

"Those two things are coming together here at Hitsville USA," said Robin Terry.

It is a Stevie Wonder-inspired social anthem ballet, which will make its world premiere at the Michigan Opera Theater in January.

"Motown music is coming together with classical ballet," said Terry. "The fact that this music is still so timely - listen to 'Higher Ground' and you watch their performance, and it’s just so moving."

The Higher Ground performance is the creation of Robert Garland, Dance Theater of Harlem’s resident choreographer.

As Garland and these dancers provide a taste of what to expect during their performance in January.

Garland spoke about what inspired him to use the music of Higher Ground in this dance performance

"I always say to my kids, in order to move forward, they have to know where they came from," he said. "This is an educational experience but an artistic one as well."

After showing off their moves, the dancers were treated to a special tour of the Motown Museum which is currently closed to the public as it undergoes an expansion.

The iconic Motown Museum is not the only stop these dancers are making during their visit to Detroit

These dancers will also visit a church and Campus Martius to promote and get dance fans excited about their Higher Ground Ballet.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at michiganopera.org, by calling 313-237-7464.

You can also purchase tickets in person at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit.

