Expand / Collapse search

Dangerously cold temps settle in for Friday

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

An arctic blast is upon us

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, we have a wind chill advisory late Thursday night into Friday morning with values as low as -15.

An arctic front crosses the area early Thursday evening with some snow showers. Get ready for a frigid-Friday with dangerous wind chill readings.

It stays brisk and cold Friday night and Saturday before a general thaw begins Sunday. We will see highs in the 40s next week, and there is even a chance to reach 50.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, it turns much colder with a breeze and a few snow showers with a low of 6.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, breezy and frigid with a few flurries and a high of 14.

Saturday:  Party cloudy, still brisk and cold with a high near 30.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy but not as cold and a high of 38.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 37.

Tuesday:  Cloudy and milder with a few rain showers and a high of 47.

Stay warm,

-Luterman


 