Dangerously cold temps settle in for Friday

Hello gang, we have a wind chill advisory late Thursday night into Friday morning with values as low as -15.

An arctic front crosses the area early Thursday evening with some snow showers. Get ready for a frigid-Friday with dangerous wind chill readings.

It stays brisk and cold Friday night and Saturday before a general thaw begins Sunday. We will see highs in the 40s next week, and there is even a chance to reach 50.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, it turns much colder with a breeze and a few snow showers with a low of 6.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and frigid with a few flurries and a high of 14.

Saturday: Party cloudy, still brisk and cold with a high near 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy but not as cold and a high of 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 37.

Tuesday: Cloudy and milder with a few rain showers and a high of 47.

Stay warm,

-Luterman



