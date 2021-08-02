Dave Chappelle reopening Filmore in Detroit with four shows

The comedian Dave Chappelle has a four-show series coming to Detroit this August as part of the Filmore's first events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chappelle's acts will take place in August with sales going on sale Monday.

From his beginnings on Comedy Central to his Saturday Night Live appearances, as well as his highly-praised Netflix standups from last year, Chappelle is no stranger to the performing arts.

But catching a show isn't always easy since he doesn't tour all the time.

With coronavirus rates in Michigan still low, his next show signals another return to normal for the event and concert world. As per usual with Chappelle's shows, however, no cellphones, camera,s or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

Ticket sales for Chappelle's show are on Ticketmaster at 12 p.m. Monday. He'll be performing:

Two shows on Aug. 10

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

All attendees will be subject to a COVID-19 test before entering the venue.