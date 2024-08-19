article

The Aladdin Sane is a new cocktail bar nuzzled beneath the Book Tower in Detroit. Its intimate venue, with just nine seats at the bar and 23 in the lounge, offers a personalized experience focused on exceptional whiskey and spirits with a Japanese flair.

According to the beverage director, that means deploying specific stirring and shaking techniques, along with the general build of the drink.

"It's sort of a philosophy that's rooted in the Japanese cocktail tradition, which is actually quite lengthy. And so we kind of fill a niche that didn't exist yet [in Detroit]," said Patrick Jobst. "And it's really exciting because we're in this time of growth in the city. So, if we can bring something new yet familiar, because it's still a cocktail bar after all, that's a cool thing to be able to do."

But that's not the only source material for Detroit's newest cocktail bar.

The name should serve as the first hint that David Bowie plays a major role in the location's brand. It's name Aladdin Sane comes from the artist's iconic 1973 album. It also offers nine signature drinks that pay tribute to classic tracks like "Watch That Man" and "Panic in Detroit."

Panic in Detroit. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh

Jobst's favorite is Sake & Strange Divine. It's made with sake, gin, rice whiskey, shiso, and two unexpected ingredients: sushi rice and caviar.

"Sake & Strange Divine is a line directly from the title track," said Jobst. "The thing I like about this drink, is it's a martini riff with sake base. One of the techniques in this cocktail is that the gin that we add is infused with sushi rice, because it leeches out some of the starch from the rice and gives it the super rich texture without imparting a lot of flavor.

Described as clean tasting but with rich texture, it uses a shiso leaf as a garnish, along with a dollop of caviar.

"And so you have, this tension between, clean, crisp - you know, delicacy, and this hedonistic richness that the caviar brings," said Jobst. "It's a cool cocktail, and it's a fun presentation."

Sake & Strange Divine. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh

The Aladdin Sane also presents a mix of unique house creations and inventive spins on classic cocktails. It showcases a distinguished selection of rare whiskeys, including the only Glenfiddich 29 Year Grand Yozakura available in Michigan. It's a marriage between a Scottish distillery and a distillery in Okinawa, Japan.

A single drink of which costs $450.

"So what they do with this 29-year scotch is they finish it in Awamori tasks. And so it's got this delicate - like licorice melon hint on the end from - even though it's a 29-year-old scotch. So it's very dense and rich," said Jobst.

Also on the menu is a spicy Maragrita, which is one of the bar's more popular options. It's made with a Japanese condiment called yuzu kosho, rather than a traditional jalapeño.

Designed by Stokes Architecture + Design, The Aladdin Sane takes cues from Tokyo’s traditional cocktail bars, featuring high tables and a mahogany bar top with a live edge. The bar’s wall is finished with hand-tooled leather, and a mural by Reverend Michael Allen adds to its upscale ambiance.

Aladdin Sane is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.