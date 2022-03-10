Daylight Saving Time: Tips for preparing your body to spring forward this weekend

article

We'll lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins March 13. Studies have shown that there is an increase in heart attacks and strokes after the spring time change.

"We don’t really know the specific reason for increases in heart disease and stroke during the daylight saving time change, but it likely has something to do with the disruption to the body's internal clock, or its circadian rhythm," said American Heart Association President Dr. Donald M. Lloyd-Jones. "If you are already at risk for cardiovascular disease, the time change could be even more risky. It’s important to work on improving your health risk factors all year long, and there are some specific steps you can take to prepare for the impact of ‘springing forward’ each spring."

Jones, who is the chair of the department of preventive medicine, the Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research, and professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, offered tips for preparing for the annual time change.

Start making changes now to get you ready for Sunday:

Start now getting as much light as possible each day. This can help adjust your body rhythm for the change to come.

Start winding down a little earlier in the evenings ahead. While you can never make up lost sleep, going into the time change well-rested can help.

Don’t compensate with extra caffeine. It may feel like an extra coffee or two can help you through the midday slump, but too much caffeine is not heart healthy.

Don’t take a nap. Most people don’t get enough sleep at any time; adding a cat nap to your afternoon can make it even harder to sleep well that night.

Jones also suggests making lifestyle changes all year long to help your body when the time changes come, including getting your cholesterol and blood pressure checked, earing healthy, and having good sleep habits.

"These healthy lifestyle behaviors won’t only soften the annual biological clock shock, they are proven ways to reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, helping you live a longer, healthier life," he said.