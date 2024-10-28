Daylight saving time: When to change your clocks

It's back and, no, we're not talking about that Halloween costume in the basement tote. We're also, thankfully, not talking about elections – at least not in this story.

We're talking about that other thing that comes about at the end of October/beginning of November: the end of Daylight Saving Time.

This weekend, we fall back an hour. Say goodbye to the daylight when you leave work. It won't be until March that we see that again when we restart daylight saving time. But say hello to that extra hour of rest!

Will daylight saving time ever end?

It's unlikely.

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate a year ago – a rarity in politics – and would have put an end to daylight saving time for the country.

But it went to the House and languished and never made it to President Joe Biden's desk.

When will the time change this fall?

Daylight saving time 2024 began on March 10, 2024, when the clocks jumped from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. It lasts until early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

Which states don’t observe daylight saving time?

The list of states and territories that won’t be changing their clocks on Nov. 3 includes:

Hawaii

Arizona

American Samoa territories

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

Is daylight saving time observed outside the US?

Yes. There are other countries that observe daylight saving time.

Almost all of Europe, except Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Russia and Turkey, participate in daylight saving time.

In addition, parts of Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Australia observe it. Egypt is the only country on the African continent to observe daylight saving time.

What would permanent daylight saving look like?

Since daylight saving happens from March to November, a permanent version like that would primarily impact the winter months. For more than four months (Oct. 28-March 5, to be exact), the sun wouldn't be up until after 8 a.m.

For 17 days (Dec. 26-Jan. 11), the sun wouldn't come up until AFTER 9 a.m.

RELATED: How Michigan's sunrises and sunsets would change with daylight saving time

Those on the 9-5 work schedule would find that even the sun would be up when they got back from work, so their entire day at home wouldn't be spent in darkness. But, kids would also be getting on the school bus in the dark for much of the winter.