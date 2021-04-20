Dearborn Heights police seek missing 17-year-old girl

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police an alert that they were looking for Gracie Brown on Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of Stanford and Beech Daly.

Brown is known to frequent Westland, Romulus, Dearborn, and Dearborn Heights.

She stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 313-277-7707 or 313-277-6770.