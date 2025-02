The Brief A body was spotted at Howard Park, according to a witness. Detroit police say the victim was in his 70s. The victim was discovered in the area near Telegraph and Fenkell but cause of death is not known at this time.



A body was found in the area of Telegraph and Fenkell at noon Friday on Detroit's west side at noon.

The backstory:

The victim was in his 70s, found in the area of Howard Park. Detroit police say the cause of death needs to be determined by the medical examiner.

A police spokesperson said the death is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story came from Detroit police and a witness.