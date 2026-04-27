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The Brief Five dead bald eagles were found deceased in Northern Michigan. The Michigan DNR says they did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions. The penalty for poaching a bald eagle includes possible jail time, fines, and reimbursement.



Five bald eagles were found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula over a two-week span in April, prompting concerns of poaching from wildlife managers.

The Michigan DNR said the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators, or vehicle collisions.

What we know:

Officials with the Michigan DNR are asking for information from the community after a series of gruesome discoveries involving dead bald eagles.

Over April 3–17, five bald eagles were found in Delta County.

They were located on land near the Big Bay de Noc and Lake Michigan.

"The DNR is requesting tips from the public to help solve this ongoing investigation," said 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor in Newberry. "We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions."

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Dig deeper:

It is illegal to hunt eagles.

The species has both state and federal protections. In addition to court costs, state penalties include:

90-day misdemeanor.

Fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per eagle.

Reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle.

What you can do:

Tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals may be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local tribes are assisting the DNR with this investigation.