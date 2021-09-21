Deadly crash in south Michigan leaves two teens dead, two teens with serious injures

article

Two teens were killed and two other teens sustained serious injuries after a vehicle they were riding in lost control and ran off the road.

All four occupants were 17 years old.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to Franklin Township in Lenawee County after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Adrian Highway. They determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control.

The crash happened north of M-52 around 8 a.m. on Sept. 20.

When the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a large boulder in the front yard of a residence. It then overturned several times before coming to a stop approximately 20 feet into the woods.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo for life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger was taken to U-M Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Both rear passengers were pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders.

The crash shut down the highway for approximately six hours while troopers investigated the deadly wreck.

No drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

MORE: Bombs found outside northern Michigan cellphone stores linked to letters found in UP

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, the Clinton Fire Department, the Raisin Township Fire Department, and the Tecumseh Fire Department all assisted in the investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police trooper Austin Howard of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.