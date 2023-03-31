Deadly crash on Detroit's east side leaves two men dead, mangled vehicle

A deadly accident on Detroit's east side left two people dead after a crash involving a semi truck.

Two men died after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi truck around 3:10 a.m, according to Detroit police.

The mangled remains of the vehicle involved in the accident was spotted on a tow truck around 6 a.m. in the area of Gratiot and Wilfred. It's not clear what kind of vehicle the men were traveling in due to the severity of the crash.

As of Friday morning, the men were listed as John Does.

There were previous reports of a police chase, however there was no active pursuit prior to the crash.

Detroit police didn't provide any other details on the crash.