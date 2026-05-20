Deadly double shooting on Detroit's east side leaves neighborhood shaken

The Brief An investigation continues into the double-fatal on Detroit's East Side. Police say it happened around 1:49 p.m. after officers were alerted by ShotSpotter. Police are now searching for the suspect.



Two people were shot and killed while sitting inside vehicles on Detroit’s east side Wednesday afternoon. An infant was also found in one of the vehicles, but is expected to be okay.

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An investigation is continuing into the double-fatal shooting near McKinney and Courville Streets.

Police say it happened around 1:49 p.m. after officers were alerted by ShotSpotter. Investigators say a suspect walked up and fired several shots into two parked vehicles.

A man and woman inside were killed. Meanwhile, a one-month-old baby was found in one of the vehicles. Police say the infant was not hurt and is okay at this time. Police are now searching for the suspect. Family members, neighbors, and loved ones were emotional at the scene, crying and hugging each other tightly.

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FOX 2 caught up with Pastor Maurice "Pastor Mo" Hardwick during his "Walk a Mile Wednesdays" event, which he does with police to promote peace in the community.

After hearing about the shooting, he quickly denounced the violence.

"We are too aggressive with each other in this city," said Hardwick. "For the first time, I’m begging you, Detroit, calm down. Calm down. Whatever it was, it ain’t worth their life and your life. In a moment of conflict, you’ve got to think about the consequences. You can’t afford retaliation to your mother’s house, that’s what might happen. You can’t afford $10,000 for a lawyer, $10,000 for a funeral. We’ve got to calm down, turn to each other and not on each other."

This is the second shooting in the city this week.

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