In Michigan's lush fields and forests, a deadly plant is lurking: poison hemlock.

The invasive species is a highly toxic plant that can be dangerous to humans and animals if ingested.

The plant has been found in multiple counties throughout the Lower Peninsula, including Allegan, Oakland, and Van Buren counties.

Symptoms of poisoning include nausea, vomiting, confusion, and respiratory failure. In severe cases, poisoning can lead to death. Poison hemlock can be identified by its purple-spotted stems, fern-like leaves, and small white flowers that grow in clusters.

The plant can grow up to eight feet tall, with a hollow stem that is often covered in purple spots. The leaves are similar in appearance to those of a fern and grow up to 2 feet long.

If you happen to find poison hemlock in your yard, you can dig up the plants, including the taproots, for removal.

To prevent the spread of poison hemlock, it is important to remove it as soon as possible.

When removing the plant, you need to wear protective clothing, including gloves, long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes, to avoid contact with the sap. Be careful not to inhale any of the toxins.

Herbicides can also help with poison hemlock removal. It's important to follow the label instructions carefully and wear protective clothing when applying herbicides.

If you suspect poisoning, seek medical attention immediately.