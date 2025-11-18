The Brief Eastpointe police have arrested one man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday night. The assault happened at a group home on Tuscany Avenue where a man in his 30s was killed. A 57-year-old man is in custody and will likely be arraigned within the week.



A 32-year-old Eastpointe man is dead after a violent stabbing Monday night left a gruesome scene at a group home.

The disagreement that led to the fatal assault is still unclear, but police say there is a man in his 50s who is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Big picture view:

A 57-year-old man is being held in Macomb County jail after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at a group home on Tuscany Avenue.

It's not clear what led up to the argument that started the fight and police say details about what was behind the fight were not given, but when they arrived at the home, there was blood everywhere.

Bodycam footage provided by the department only revealed officers approaching the home late Monday night and not what the interior of the home looked like.

The weapon, a folding knife, was also recovered.

The other residents who live at the house were not home when the stabbing happened. they mentioned the 32-year-old victim's name was Chris.

What they're saying:

"At this point we do not know why the argument occurred," said Det. Lt. Alexander Holish. "It was not explained to us clearly. Unfortunately, there’s no eyewitnesses to this event. The other residents of the group home were not in the area where the incident occurred therefore they did not witness it."

Holish added that anytime a disagreement takes place or someone believes they are wronged, the best thing to do is take a deep breath and take some time to think about things.

"If de-escalation is not possible call us before violence happens. Now we have a life that is lost and the other person who is in local jail," said Holish.

What's next:

Formal charges could be announced as soon as Wednesday morning.

Police added the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.