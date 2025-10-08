Deadly stabbing at Southgate Kroger was over a woman, police say

The Brief One is dead and another is in police custody after a deadly stabbing at a Southgate Kroger on Tuesday afternoon A 33-year-old employee at the grocery store killed a 23-year-old after the two got into a dispute over a woman, police said. An arraignment could happen as soon as tomorrow, police added.



While the suspect has yet to be arraigned on formal charges, police did have preliminary information behind why the stabbing happened: it was over a woman.

Big picture view:

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Southgate police were called to a Kroger Grocery Store on Fort Street for reports of a fight that broke out.

With dozens of shoppers inside, police said two men got into a fight that turned deadly when a 33-year-old employee of the store fatally stabbed a 23-year-old man.

First responders rendered aid, but were unable to revive the victim, who died at the hospital. Police clarified the victim did not work at the store.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the two men were planning to meet up when they got into a dispute over a woman. The dispute turned violent when one stabbed the other.

The incident is being called isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"I’m not sure how much they knew directly each other. It did stem over another female that brought the two together. They did have some communications between each other leading into the event," Det. Sgt. Michael Murphy with the Southgate

"Just a tragic event that could have been avoided. It’s going to wreck some families' lives," he added.

What's next:

Police say an arraignment could happen as soon as tomorrow.