Dearborn 3-D printer company starts making COVID-19 testing swabs

"We need a coronavirus swab for every test that we do," said Al Siblani.

That makes sense. But if we're going to test all those who may need a coronavirus test. We are talking a lot of swabs.

"So we basically need about 350 million," he said.

That's a lot and the United States doesn't have that many, yet. Al Siblani is the owner of Envisiontec in Dearborn, a manufacturing company that makes and sells 3-D printers and the liquids that make products like dentures.

Siblani said that Envisiontec is going to stop making false teeth and make swabs.

Siblani says two weeks ago there were only 600,000 swabs in the entire United States. Then the president said go to Italy and get some more.



But only about 1 million were brought back. However, Siblani says he can crank out a million swabs a day.

"We will open 24 hours a day. Once we get our 700 customers you are qualified to do this, will be open and that's our goal.")

And the design wasn't easy. I took 17 different designs before it came up with the one that works- and it's comfortable.

"It's going to be soft for the patient, it's also going to be flexible and collect as much solution as possible," said Miguel Gomez, Envision Tec manager.

The suave liquid is made there. They poured it in the machine, push the button, and in two hours they can make 400 swabs to test 400 coronavirus patients.

"We are working 24 hours a day to get this product out because that's what the president wanted and that's what we're doing," Siblani said.