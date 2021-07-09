Dearborn community gives aid to those reeling from flood, power outages

Flash flooding two weeks ago left many in Dearborn hopeless, homeless and hungry. Today, members of the community united to help bring some relief to those in need.

After flash floodwaters tore through homes and ripped apart businesses in Dearborn just two weeks ago, the Arab American and Chaldean Council, Byblos Banquet Center, DTE Energy, and the Dearborn Police Department have united to help the city's most vulnerable.

"We've collaborated with these organizations to provide hot meals to over 1000 senior citizens, as well as, DTE is providing water and some other supplies to help get our residents through this very trying time," said Dan Bartok, Dearborn Police Department. "Today is our 2nd consecutive week of partnering with ACC, DTE Energy, and BeBaLos Banquet Hall to assist our senior citizens who have been most impacted by the flooding disaster followed by the power outage."

In this trying time of darkness, it's important to be the light for others in our community as the owner of Byblos Banquet Center, Joe Bazzi, explains.

"That's how we can make things easier on other people, by getting together and working together and help each other, especially the seniors," he said.

Joe, his team, and the community have been preparing baked and boneless chicken meals with vegetables and potatoes, wrapping them up, and sending those hot meals out to those in need. For their dedication, they've been recognized by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.