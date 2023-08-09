Dearborn Firefighters hailed as heroes for saving man in house fire

Members of the Dearborn Fire Department are being credited for their heroic actions when they saved an unconscious man from a burning home on Saturday.

The home on Wall Street in Melvindale caught fire just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Melvindale Police were the first to arrive with the Dearborn Fire Department arriving right after.

When Melvindale Police arrived, they said they could hear someone yelling for help. But it suddenly stopped and they knew the man was in danger. Thankfully, the fire department arrived shortly after and pulled the man from the burning home.

"There was a point where I was like hey can you hear me, he shook a little bit. I was like hey that’s a positive sign. We were trying to have him focus on his breathing when we found him," firefighter Terry Karsten said.

"There was smoke and flames coming out billowing out the front door. There was zero visibility. You couldn’t see your glove in front of you," said Firefighter Steve Timmons. "Terry took care of the fire, I broke off to try and do the search. They did a great ventilation outside. By the time I found him, (they) were right there. You see it on TV, you just put thim on your shoulder and carry him out – he was a bigger guy and it took all four of us, grabbing him, pulling him. We got a great carry."

And it’s not every day the Mayor of your city gives you a personal shutout, thanking the four officers: Captain Ken Abraham, Lt. Adam Ferrel, firefighter Steve Timmons, firefighter Terry Karstan.

The heroic acts happen every day but often without fanfare. It's important to take time to recognize and celebrate the acts of courage and selflessness.

The 63-year-old man is in critical condition thanks to the heroism of these four incredible firefighters.