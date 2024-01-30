Dearborn Heights City Council votes to defund 2 police positions, mayor fights back

Dearborn Heights City Council passed a vote of no confidence against the city's attorney, police chief, and mayor last week – causing a stir in the community.

During a Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting, the city council approved the removal of funding for two Dearborn Heights police directors; one of whom serves as interim police chief.

"I don’t want the media to try and spin this and say we’re trying to defund the police," said the city's Council Chairman Mo Baydoun. "Or if the mayor is saying that, that'a a complete lie."

The vote was not unanimous. Two city council members voted against the resolution.

Baydoun said the officers' positions were created illegally by Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi nearly a year ago, which is why the council voted to remove their funding.

"He has the right to hire directors, he does. The mayor does not have the right to create new positions that are not already a part of our charter," Baydoun added. "These two positions are not a part of the charter."

Mayor Bazzi disagrees with the council's decision, calling it suspicious. He said the two police directors were investigating prior corruption and ongoing issues within the department.

"Those two directors have been there for almost a year. Why all of a sudden do you want to defund them?" Bazzi told FOX 2, "We suspected corruption, we found corruption. All of a sudden, the council members decided they don't want them there. It makes you wonder how deep this thing is."

If there is corruption within the department, it should be prosecuted, Baydoun said.

"It’s so sad that the administration or the mayor or even those two directors would like to paint that picture. Because the first picture was ‘we’re trying to defend the police.' Now it’s that ‘they’ve found corruption and the council is trying to hide something,'" Baydoun said. "Nobody is above the law."

"Take it to the attorney general’s office. Take it to the highest level of prosecution," Bazzi added. "Because I want those people to be prosecuted."

Baydoun said the council will replace those positions.

The police directors have hired an attorney. Bazzi said they are honest cops, trying to protect the city, and he will fight to keep their jobs.

"I will actually go all the way to the (attory general's) office and the governor because I do need law and order at my station and my city," Bazzi said. "What they’re doing is illegal."

The next Dearborn Heights city council meeting is set for Feb. 13.