Dearborn Heights family searching for missing emotional support dog

The Brief An emotional support dog has gone missing and a family is on the search for him. Lenisa Daniels is her sister's voice, friend, and protector, and right now she's heartbroken because Miracle is hurting. Teddy does have a microchip.



An adorable puppy has gone missing, and a family is desperate to find him.

He's not just a dog and faithful friend; he's an emotional support companion for a very special person.

Big picture view:

Lenisa Daniels is her sister's voice, friend, and protector, and right now she's heartbroken because Miracle is hurting.

"I'm hoping that having the news here helps bring Teddy home," said Daniels. "This is my sister; she's deaf, and the dog is actually her dog. He's her emotional support companion."

Teddy, an adorable Yorkie Poo, was Miracle's birthday present back in April, and he's been a gift in more ways than one.

"He's been a godsend to her since she's had him. My sister deals with bipolar and depression, which is one of the reasons we got Teddy for her, and he has just been a joy. Now we're just totally heartbroken," Daniels said.

The backstory:

On Monday afternoon, Teddy went missing from their Dearborn Heights home, in the area of Joy and Telegraph.

"She asked, 'Where is Teddy?' So we looked and called his name in the house," Daniels said. "We never saw him, so we came outside and saw that the gate was open like that."

They feared someone had taken him, opened the gate, or he managed to move the bricks and escape. What's important now is not how he got out, but getting him back.

"We put out his blanket hoping that he'd smell it and return, find his way home," said Daniels.

They've also posted flyers throughout the area, in stores and businesses. Dearborn Heights police have even posted about Teddy, and Miracle has written on her whiteboard: stay faithful, stay positive, stay strong.

Now she's asking for your help.

What you can do:

Teddy does have a microchip.

If you've seen him or have him, please take him to the vet, contact Dearborn Heights police, or contact us.

FOX 2 just wants to make sure that Miracle gets her miracle and Teddy comes home.