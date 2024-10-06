Dearborn Heights Firefighters donate $10,000 to childhood burn victim camp

article

The Dearborn Heights Firefighters raised more than $10,000 for the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids this year.

The Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids supports young fire victims who have experienced injury or disfigurement by severe burns.

The largest fundraiser they do each year is the annual chili cook-off, held in September.

Firefighter Albert Tannus was the lead organizer, and was on hand at the annual department open house, where the donation was formally made to the camp.

"Public donations play a big role in the success of this event, and in our ability to help as many deserving people as possible through the charities we support," said DHFD firefighter Albert Tannus one of the event’s organizers. "Donations are something we desperately need to be able to continue with the success we’ve achieved in past years."

All donated items are placed on display during the event for viewing by the guests. The items are then raffled to those who purchase tickets for the prize drawing. Subsequently, the more attractive the gift, the more raffle tickets are placed in that gift’s "ticket canister" for the drawing.

Cash donations are also welcome, which go directly to the various charities. Tannus stressed that 100% of the proceeds from their events are used to offset the charities they support – the firefighters accept no compensation for this work.