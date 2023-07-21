Dearborn Heights firefighters hosting car wash charity for burn victims

Dearborn Heights Firefighters may have hit the jackpot with their latest post.

They've performed volunteer service for years. Since 2006, firefighters have given back to the community to help raise money to help burn victims. Usually each event gets a moderate response.

But this year, they could be in for something different.

"Our thirsty post, it's probably going to get a lot more traffic than you'd expect," said Lt. Aaron St. Amour, of the fire department.

Amour got the idea to throw up an image of its crew members shirtless washing cars during their annual car wash after some encouragement from his wife.

"My wife Beverly suggested posting those. She said ‘if you post a couple pictures of you guys out there washing cars with their shirts off, people are gonna notice it’," he said. "It took about a day-and-a-half and it blew up."

The charity car wash happens for only 6 hours a year. But the latest post may stretch the mileage of the donations they get after it went viral to the tune of some 180,000 impressions online. It also stirred enough interest to give the firefighters hope for their upcoming event this Saturday could be a big one.

It's expected to go on from noon to 6 p.m. at 4500 S. Telegraph Road this Saturday.

The funds raised will go the Great lakes Burn Camp, which helps children who have been injured in fires have a safe space to be kids. Learn more at glbcforkids.org/