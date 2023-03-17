Dearborn Heights firefighters rush to put out burning home

Dearborn Heights Police and Fire Departments are rushing to help after a home caught fire on Friday just before noon.

Firefighters were called to the area of Pelham Street between Annapolis and I-94 in Dearborn Heights. Several firefighters rushed to the home and video from SkyFOX showed them fighting flames.

The home appears to be a total loss with charred remains strewn about the lot.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.