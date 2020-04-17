Dearborn Heights police looking for 32-year-old man after woman found dead

Dearborn Heights Police are looking for a person of interest, 32-year-old Ali Saad, after a woman was found dead at her home. The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Late Thursday night, Dearborn Heights police received a 911 call about a woman that needed medical attention at a home in the 27000 Block of Simone Street. When first responders got there they found the 64-year-old had died.

At this time, police don't believe the homicide was random and they say they're looking for Saad in connection with the death.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Saad has a history of mental illness and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

FOX 2 talked to a neighbor who said the man police are looking for is the son of the woman who died. The neighbor also told us the woman was stabbed to death.

"The whole block was shut down yesterday for about seven hours I'd say. The cops were still here until 3 in the morning," Sami Johair told us.

Johair called the woman a "wonderful lady" and said she'd give the neighborhood kids snacks in the summertime.

Johair says the suspect's father was also in the house at the time of the stabbing and that he had a medical emergency after finding the gruesome scene.

"They weren't even fighting from what we heard. The father said everything was normal, they were watching TV. He told his mother I need to talk to him downstairs, went downstairs. The father didn't hear nothing."

Police haven't confirmed any details yet about what happened inside the home but have released some details about Saad, including his picture.

Saad was last seen driving his parents' silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with the license plate DYV 2064 east on Simone Street near Amboy Street. He may also be in need of medication.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes he may have driven south to Ohio, possibly the Dayton area.

If you have any knowledge of Saad's whereabouts, you're asked to call Sgt. Ciochon of the police department at (313) 277-7708; the U.S. Marshals Service at (313) 234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.