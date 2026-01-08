Dearborn Heights police searching for missing man with autism

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man with autism is missing from Dearborn Heights. Yousif Hassan Naim was last seen in the area of Ann Arbor Trail and Warren. Naim may be disoriented and sometimes has trouble communicating with strangers.



Dearborn Heights police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with autism.

The backstory:

Yousif Hassan Naim was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ann Arbor Trail and Warren in Dearborn Heights.

Naim, 30, was last seen walking northbound on Beaverland Street.

A multi-jurisdictional search is currently underway by officers from surrounding area police departments, Dearborn Heights police said in a release.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, a blue beanie hat, and gloves featuring a Chicago Bulls logo.

He has autism and may be disoriented. Family members said that he could have difficulty communicating with strangers.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at (313) 277-6770.