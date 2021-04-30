Dearborn Heights police seek teen girls missing from Vista Maria

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a missing teen who may be with another girl from Vista Maria.

Milagro Davaloz-Romera, 17, was last seen Tuesday with Aleah Nuyen, 16.

Davaloz-Romera is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 216 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

Police did not provide a description or photo of Nuyen.

If you know where the girls may be, you are asked to call police at 313-277-7388.