Dearborn leaders consider limiting Airbnb-type rentals to only the downtown area

The Brief The City of Dearborn is considering a proposal limiting short-term rentals to the downtown area. The proposal comes after complaints of police calls and excessive parties at the short-term rentals.



Short-term rentals in Dearborn are now in the spotlight of both residents and city officials after numerous complaints of out-of-control parties.

But some owners of Airbnb-type properties say it’s unfair to lump them all into one category, limiting them only to the downtown area.

Several Dearborn officials said the issue has come up often at neighborhood association meetings, complaining of too many parties and police calls at Airbnbs and similar rentals, so they want to clamp down.

But it’s not happening without a fight.

"I didn’t know about this until last week," said Samir Alley.

Alley owns several Airbnbs in the city and says he was blindsided by a proposal to limit short-term home rentals to the downtown Dearborn area.

The proposal comes after neighbors have complained of excessive partying, police calls and other quality of life issues stemming from these types of properties.

"It happens. I’m not going to say it doesn’t happen," Alley said.

But he adds it’s never been a problem at the three rentals he runs.

"It’s just a matter of experience," he said. "Knowing how to operate, knowing how to write your rules, make sure hosts, guests know what’s involves if anything happens."

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud weighed in.

"It’s really happening for two reasons - one there have been many a nuisances that have been derived out of the short term rentals within our neighborhoods," he said.

The mayor says the second reason for the ban is to address the city’s affordable housing crisis - by preventing big developers from buying up homes strictly for business purposes.

"We want nothing more than families that want to move in - live, grow, and play here in the city of Dearborn and obviously if you are buying up these houses for Airbnb, you are taking them off the market for potential family owners," he said.

Elsewhere across town, reaction to the plan is mixed.

Sam Sakka is president of the Dearborn Area Board of Realtors.

"We typically like to preserve the rights of property ownership for them to do as they please with their property," he said.

He says the neighborhood associations have the ability to keep the rentals under control - but many Dearborn officials say the proposed ban has the support needed to pass.

Still, it’s not stopping opponents like Samir Alley from being heard.

"We’re going to try our hardest. We’ll see what happens," he said.

Dearborn city officials will take up a vote on the matter next month.