Dearborn man allegedly run down after social media argument

A man is in jail after admitting to running down and hitting a Dearborn man in the street Saturday night.

Haidar Alfadawi, 40, who is well known in the city for driving around in an SUV with thousands of chrome stickers, was struck while walking in the area of Michigan Avenue and Howe at about 10:45 Aug. 23.

When first responders arrived, Alfadawi was lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Prior to being hit, Alfadawi had visited the police to try to report an alleged attack from Aug. 21.

"Every individual who interacts with the Dearborn Police Department must be treated with dignity, respect, and empathy—always," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. "While the suspect is in custody and that investigation moves forward, we are also launching a thorough review of the victim’s prior interactions with our department. Trust and accountability are not optional—they are required."

Following the attack, witnesses followed the fleeing dark-colored SUV and said that the driver had abandoned the vehicle several blocks away before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after that, Dearborn police received a call from a 38-year-old man who claimed to be the driver, and told them he was waiting at his house for them.

"Public safety is our highest priority and we take every concern seriously. We understand the community has questions and are committed to ensuring trust through transparency and accountability," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

The suspect is currently being held at the Dearborn Police Department jail without bond, pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim is currently at an area hospital in critical condition.

