Dearborn man charged with human trafficking a Brazilian woman who turned up dead

The Brief Fareed George Hajjar is charged with human trafficking a Brazilian woman. The victim, 42-year-old Suzan Ferreira, was reported missing June 24, 2024. Ferreira's body was later found by Northfield police in a South Lyon field on June 30, six days later.



A Dearborn man was charged in human trafficking of a missing Brazilian woman on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Fareed George Hajjar, 57, is accused of transporting the victim from her Novi hotel to his Dearborn residence for paid sexual acts, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim, Suzan Ferreira, 42, of Brazil, was reported missing on June 24, 2024. Police found her body in a South Lyon field in the 7800 block of Earhart Road on June 30, 2024.

At 9:34 a.m. that day, Dearborn police officers were led to the defendant’s residence located on Hampton Court, near Cherry Hill during the investigation for the missing woman.

"More complete facts and evidence will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination," the prosecutor's office said in a release.

Hajjar has been charged with prostitution – transporting a person and facilitating travel services for purposes of prostitution/human trafficking.

"I hope that these charges are a wake-up call to those who choose to commit crimes like the ones that we have charged today. We have not forgotten Ms. Ferreira," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release.

Hajjar is expected to be arraigned on July. 9, 2025, in 19th District Court at 9 a.m.

The Source: Infoirmation for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



