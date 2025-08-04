Expand / Collapse search

Dearborn man wanted for kidnapping, child custody interference, terror threats by Pennsylvania cops

By David Komer
Published  August 4, 2025 2:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Jafar Almaarej, left, his black Jeep Wrangler with a license plate 050G994.

The Brief

    • Jafar Almaarej is accused of kidnapping, interfering with the custody of children, and terror threats by police in Pennsylvania.
    • Millcreek Township police are seeking Almaarej and released vehicle information for anyone who spots his Jeep.
    • Police say he is driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate 050G994.

FOX 2 - A Dearborn man is wanted by police in Pennsylvania for multiple charges including kidnapping.

The backstory:

Jafar Almaarej, 39, is wanted on additional charges of interfering with the custody of children and terroristic threats, according to Millcreek Township police.

He was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate 050G994.

Millcreek police say if Almaarej's Jeep is spotted, to call 911 immediately. 

The Source: Information for this report is from Millcreek Township police.

Crime and Public SafetyDearbornPennsylvania