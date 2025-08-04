Dearborn man wanted for kidnapping, child custody interference, terror threats by Pennsylvania cops

article

The Brief Jafar Almaarej is accused of kidnapping, interfering with the custody of children, and terror threats by police in Pennsylvania. Millcreek Township police are seeking Almaarej and released vehicle information for anyone who spots his Jeep. Police say he is driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate 050G994.



A Dearborn man is wanted by police in Pennsylvania for multiple charges including kidnapping.

The backstory:

Jafar Almaarej, 39, is wanted on additional charges of interfering with the custody of children and terroristic threats, according to Millcreek Township police.

He was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate 050G994.

Millcreek police say if Almaarej's Jeep is spotted, to call 911 immediately.

