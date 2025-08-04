Dearborn man wanted for kidnapping, child custody interference, terror threats by Pennsylvania cops
FOX 2 - A Dearborn man is wanted by police in Pennsylvania for multiple charges including kidnapping.
The backstory:
Jafar Almaarej, 39, is wanted on additional charges of interfering with the custody of children and terroristic threats, according to Millcreek Township police.
He was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate 050G994.
Millcreek police say if Almaarej's Jeep is spotted, to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information for this report is from Millcreek Township police.