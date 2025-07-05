Dearborn police arrest man who allegedly attacked senior citizen

article

The Dearborn Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly attacked an 83-year-old Dearborn resident during a road rage incident on July 4.

Police said they were called to the area of Michigan Avenue and Nowlin Street on a report of an assault that stemmed from a road rage incident.

"This incident is a reminder that violence on our roadways will not be tolerated," Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "We are grateful to the good Samaritans and local businesses who quickly stepped up to support our investigation and bring the suspect into custody. We wish the victim a full and speedy recovery."

An investigation revealed that an 83-year-old Dearborn resident was physically assaulted following an altercation and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Several concerned citizens came to the aid of the victim and provided critical information to responding officers on scene. Witnesses reported that the suspect was driving a dark green, older-model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue from the area of the incident.

With the assistance of local businesses and their surveillance systems, investigators were able to develop leads, resulting in the identification of a person of interest. The suspect was located by Dearborn Special Operations officers and taken into custody on Saturday, July 5.

The investigation remains active and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.