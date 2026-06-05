Dearborn police crack down on reckless drivers with 3 Ford Mach-E Mustangs

After receiving numerous complaints from residents, Dearborn police have launched a new unit aimed at cracking down on aggressive driving throughout the city.

The backstory:

The department unveiled the specialized traffic enforcement unit last week, deploying three all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E police vehicles to help officers identify and stop speeding and reckless drivers.

At first glance, the vehicles do not appear to be traditional police cruisers, making them an effective tool for catching drivers who may let their guard down when they do not see a marked patrol car nearby.

FOX 2 joined Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin during a traffic enforcement patrol Thursday afternoon to see the new unit in action.

According to Shahin, drivers often become more cautious when they spot a traditional police cruiser. In this case FOX 2 cameras were rolling when one driver disregarded the unmarked Mach-E police car.

During the patrol, Shahin observed a pickup truck accelerate after passing police vehicles. The driver was eventually pulled over after reaching 61 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"I don't know if you knew this was a police car or not, but you drove by my police car, then you saw the the other Dearborn cop car and you were going alongside of that car," Shahin told the driver during the stop. "When I pulled onto Golfview, you kind of accelerated up to 61 miles per hour. The speed limit is 45."

Afterwards, the young driver spoke to FOX 2.

"I didn't even know that was a cop car behind me, to be honest," he said. "I saw the other one."

"He was lucky that he got off without points, but hopefully he understands the severity of what he did," Chief Shahin said.

The new aggressive driving unit reflects both a traffic safety initiative and a partnership with Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.

Shahin said the Mustang Mach-E vehicles are particularly well-suited for traffic enforcement because of their performance capabilities.

"There's a lot of torque. It's very peppy, it's fast off the line, it's quiet," Shahin said. "And so, we're also enjoying the benefits of an electric vehicle. This car is not driven 24 hours a day. So, for about eight to 10 hours a day, they work out really well for traffic enforcement.

"So it's really a niche opportunity for Ford Motor Co. and this car."

Dearborn police say they hope the new unit will help reduce dangerous driving behaviors and improve safety on city streets.