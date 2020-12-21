Dearborn police investigate report of shooting at Fairlane mall

Dearborn police are investigating a random shooting that left one person injured at Fairlane Town Center mall just before 6 p.m. Monday night.

Police said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in temporary-serious condition. The suspect is not in custody.

The victim was leaving the mall when the gunman attempted to rob him at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Mall employee Fallon Mackie said people inside the mall were running for cover when they heard gunshots just outside the door.

"The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this brazen crime and utilize all available resources to bring those responsible to justice," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated. Please remember to stay vigilant and safe this holiday season."

