Dearborn police investigating suspicious house fire

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire early Monday in Dearborn.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 7800 block of Oakman around 4 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the back of the house engulfed in flames.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this house fire and the Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further property loss. I implore anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity this morning to provide this information to investigators," Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.