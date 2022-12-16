Dearborn police looking for author of Fordson High School 'death note' posted on social media

article

Dearborn police are working to identify who made a "death note" that was posted to social media.

According to the administration at Fordson High School, they were alerted about the note that contained names late Thursday. The district said there were no specific days, times, or threats of action in the note, and it isn't clear if it was written by a student.

Extra police and administrative support are at the school Friday as a precaution.

In a letter to parents, administrators also noted an unrelated incident where a bullet was found in a classroom trashcan.

According to the school, students' backpacks were searched and nothing else was found.

The school is urging parents to talk to their children about the consequences of social media posts.