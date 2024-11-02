Dearborn police quickly arrest man who allegedly assaulted two women in separate incidents

article

Dearborn police made an arrest shortly before 3 p.m., of a man who allegedly assaulted women on two different occasions in the city Nov. 2.

The first assault happened in the morning, about 7:20 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on Monroe and Dartmouth. A few hours later the same man assaulted a woman in the area of Cleveland and Monroe, just after noon.

Neither victim was seriously injured, according to police.

The man was arrested shortly after the second assault. His name hasn't been released pending formal charges.