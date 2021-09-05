Dearborn police searching for suspect of 18-year-old's murder

On Aug. 29 at approximately 8pm, Dearborn Police responded to a report of a shooting with one person injured.

Precious Bullard was confirmed to have been shot at the scene. She went to the hospital and died from her injuries.

17-year-old Antonio Sims is the alleged shooter and is still on the run.

"We moved to Arkansas to get away from this. I'm born and raised here. My dad was a DPD officer," said Danielle White, Bullard's mother. "He retired because of the killing."

Bullard was shot and killed the same day that White and her family came back to Detroit to move her down to Arkansas.

She was 18-years-old, a recent high school graduate and a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at a nursing home.

The shooting was said to have happened after a physical altercation at the Comfort Inn on Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This was not a random act of violence and Bullard's family said this was not a domestic violence situation.

"This is really hard because we know him. It's not a random act, I mean, it is a random act but it's not a random person. We know his mother. We know his family," said White.

Sims is considered to be armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Detroit area.

"We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to solve this heinous crime," said Chief Ronald Haddad. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young victim's family and friends. I urge the community to speak out and help us bring the person responsible to justice."

Advertisement

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP or the Dearborn police department with any information.