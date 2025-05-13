Dearborn police locate parents of boy found alone

A young boy's family has been located after he was found alone in Dearborn early Tuesday.

The child, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found in the area of Mercury Drive and Paul Avenue near the Southfield Freeway around 6 a.m. Police said they were unable to locate the boy's family in that area.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said the boy's family had been located. They did not provide details about how the family was found or why the boy was alone.