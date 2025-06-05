Dearborn police seize rented Lamborghini after shots fired from car during wedding celebration

article

The Brief A Lamborghini Huracán was impounded by Dearborn police after someone was seen firing gunshots from the rented car. Police said it happened during a wedding celebration Sunday. One person is in custody.



A wedding celebration over the weekend led to a Lamborghini being seized by police and one person in custody, according to Dearborn police.

Police said a wedding celebration that spanned from Canton to Dearborn involved someone firing shots out of a Lamborghini Huracán near Ford and Evergreen on Sunday evening. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the vehicle was caught on a dashcam being driven recklessly as someone shot from the car.

Officers were able to track the wedding celebration to a banquet hall in Dearborn Heights, where the Lamborghini, which was a rental, was impounded.

"If you rent cars, and you drive recklessly any time in the city, wedding or not, your car will be in the same spot," Shahin said.

Shahin said an anonymous tip led them to a person who is now facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

"We want the community to know that we are not going to tolerate reckless or dangerous behavior in the name of celebration. Firing a weapon from a moving vehicle — especially in a crowded area — is not only illegal, it puts lives at risk," Shahin said. "Dearborn is a city that welcomes joyful gatherings, but when celebrations turn into public safety threats, we will act swiftly and decisively."