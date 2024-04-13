Dearborn Schools launching new cybersecurity program

Starting in the fall of 2024, high school students in Dearborn Public Schools will be able to take classes and earn certifications in a new cybersecurity program.

Dearborn Public Schools is partnering with the City of Dearborn and Henry Ford College to create the comprehensive cybersecurity program, which was funded in part by a $250,000 state grant. The new program will expose students in grades 10 to 12 to a variety of information technology and computer science careers. Michael Berry Career Center will house the program, which will be accessible to students from the district’s Fordson, Dearborn, Edsel Ford, Virtual K-12 and Magnet high schools.

Through the rigorous curriculum from the Michigan Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (MICE), students will be able to earn a number of industry recognized CompTIA certificates, allowing them to enter into post-high school employment in these high-demand and high-paid industries. Additionally, the program is aligned with Henry Ford College's Recognized Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, with high school students able to earn up to 15 college credits while enrolled in their high school cybersecurity classes.

Henry Ford College's partnership with the National Security Agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the City of Dearborn ensures that students who complete this rigorous curriculum will have lucrative job opportunities locally, nationally and internationally.

Michael Berry Career Center is providing a new state-of-the-art cybersecurity lab that will allow students hands-on practice of the knowledge and skills they are learning in the classroom. The lab will feature the latest in safety features allowing students to fully explore their skills in a controlled setting, without the risk of damage to district or local internet resources.

To sign up for the program, interested students enrolled at one of the district’s high schools should talk to their counselors. Students and parents can also direct questions to Dr. John Bayerl, CTE Supervisor, at bayerlj@dearbornschools.org or at (313) 827-4808.

"Dearborn Public Schools has a long history of offering career and technical classes in high-demand fields and providing opportunities for students to explore areas they are interested in," said Supt. Glenn Maleyko. "The new cybersecurity program does both of those, and we are glad to partner with Henry Ford College and the City of Dearborn to launch this program in this rapidly growing career field."



