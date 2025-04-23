Dearborn schools roll out new electric buses for cleaner transportation

Earth Day was Tuesday, but efforts to protect the environment continue in Dearborn, including a new fleet of electric school buses.

On Wednesday, Dearborn Public Schools rolled out new electric school buses that will help create a cleaner environment.

"18 new zero-emission additions to the fleet and 20 chargers. That’s not just a run-of-the-mill upgrade to a school’s bus system," said Phil Roos of Egle. "But also public health and the quality of life."

Big picture view:

In fact, it's one of the largest single school bus deployments in the state.

"We’re not just doing this for us. We’re doing this for Michigan," said high school sophomore Mahdi Nasrala. "Because when Dearborn takes a step forward, it sends a message across the state. This is possible. Cleaner air is possible. Greener transportation is possible. Innovation and public education sustainability can go hand-in-hand."

A "pulling the plug" ceremony was held to celebrate the fleet's arrival. The school district had help reaching this milestone.

"We supported the initiative with Dearborn Public Schools and Highland Electric Fleet through our fleet advisory services and our charger rebates," said Neal Foley with Egle.

The initiative was also backed by $1.7 million in EPA funding.

"It’s really important, again, that we try to incentivize as much as we can on the federal level and be that partner, because a lot of school districts don’t have the capacity nor the resources to do this," said Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

What they're saying:

An official said that not only will the school buses contribute to a healthy environment, but they will also help the school district's bottom line.