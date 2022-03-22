Dearborn teen charged with assault in connection to online 'Orbeez Challenge' trend on TikTok

article

A trend that's grown on TikTok being mimicked by teenagers has led to one arrest in Dearborn after a resident allegedly fired objects from a gel blaster gun.

The Orbeez Challenge involves people loading water-absorbent polymer beads into a gun then driving by and shooting people at random. Those firing the gun are often being filmed as they do it.

According to Dearborn police, a teen resident now faces an assault charge for imitating the trend.

"Once again we find ourselves dealing with a dangerous trend on social media that has influenced our young people to make dangerous choices that can have lifetime consequences," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

"I encourage parents to talk to their kids about what they see on social media and to pay attention to the next inevitable dangerous trend that is sure to arise. The Dearborn Police Department will have a zero-tolerance approach to activities such as this that pose danger to the public."

It's not the first internet trend that has migrated into communities.

In Pennsylvania, four teens were arrested after firing a gel pellet gun at a group of students at a middle school. In Florida, a woman was struck in the arm while walking her child.

Packs of the popular children's toy come with 500 Orbeez. While the beads are typically created with water, others have instead frozen the pellets to intensify their effects.

But the trend comes with many dangers, including that the toy guns can look like real firearms. When the challenge takes place, it can create panic among those believing something worse is going on.

MORE: Orbeez Challenge: Police warn about the dangers of the trend involving gel pellets, air guns

There's also a danger of what kind of damage the ammunition could cause upon impact. In Georgia, children playing in a park came away bloodied after being shot. The offenders have been charged with aggravated assault.

Advertisement

The suspect teen in Dearborn will be arraigned on an assault charge in the 19th District Court. His identity is being withheld pending an arraignment.