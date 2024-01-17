Dearborn trampoline park, entertainment center giving away free jumping for a year at grand opening

article

A new indoor trampoline park featuring jumping, bowling, a ninja course, an arcade, and more will celebrate its grand opening this weekend in Dearborn.

Launch Dearborn is now open at 5901 Mercury Dr., Suite 101. At its grand opening celebration Saturday the first 150 guests receive free jumping for a year. There will also be giveaways, a DJ, special guests, and more. Launch opens at 10 a.m. Saurday.

Also, those who RSVP here ahead of time will get a gift.

The entertainment venue has several other locations in Michigan and around the U.S. It's designed to have fun for people of all ages. Launch includes both a restaurant and a bar featuring cocktails and beer.

Launch offers monthly memberships, along with passes that include different combos of activities. See options here.